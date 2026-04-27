MOFA documents attestation service goes digital as steps reduced to 3

DUBAI – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), United Arab Emirates, has launched a pilot phase of the digital attestation service for the digital documents, starting on Monday (27 April 2026).

The move is part of the UAE’s strategic vision to develop proactive and smart digital services. It also comes in response to the suggestions and needs of stakeholders, MOFA said in a statement shared on X.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the launch of the pilot phase of the digital attestation service for digital documents equipped with a verification mechanism such as a quick response code, reference number, or barcode, effective from April 27, 2026,” read the statement.

Repost from @mofauae

•

في إطار رؤيتها الاستراتيجية لتطوير خدمات رقمية استباقية وذكية، واستجابةً لمقترحات المتعاملين واحتياجاتهم، تعلن وزارة الخارجية عن تدشين المرحلة التجريبية لخدمة التصديق الرقمي للمستندات الرقمية والمزودة بآلية تحقق مثل رمز الاستجابة السريعة أو الرقم المرجعي… pic.twitter.com/ZdLQpLKRtu — UAE Embassy in Moscow (@UAEembMoscow) April 24, 2026

This enables obtaining attestation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE mission in the destination country through applying for the service via the Ministry’s digital channels, whether the website or the smart application.

MOFA said the move will reduce the service steps to just 3 instead of 8 while there will be one process instead of two to provide a simpler and more efficient experience to UAE citizens.