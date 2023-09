LAHORE – Azerbaijan Airlines has started direct flight operation to Pakistan with maiden flight landing at the Lahore airport Friday night.

The first flight touched down the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 11:36 pm where it was given a water-cannon salute.

The caretaker minister of aviation welcomed the flight at the airport and hoped that it would strengthen the bilateral ties.

There were 15 passengers in the maiden flight while the return flight took off at 12:45pm.