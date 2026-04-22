Azerbaijan offers LNG supply to Pakistan amid energy shortfall

Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy firm SOCAR has expressed readiness to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan whenever Islamabad formally places a request, as the country looks to secure spot cargoes to address its widening energy gap.

The company said that a framework agreement signed in 2025 between SOCAR Trading and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) enables Pakistan to procure LNG shipments through a faster and more streamlined process.

In its response, SOCAR stated that it stands prepared to deliver LNG immediately once PLL submits an official request. However, the company did not confirm whether Pakistan has already initiated such a request, nor did it disclose a potential delivery timeline or the origin of the LNG cargoes.

Pakistan continues to depend heavily on gas to meet its energy demands but faces increasing challenges due to falling domestic production and volatility in global LNG markets, particularly amid supply disruptions linked to regional geopolitical tensions.