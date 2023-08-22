Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers in exchange of gunfire with militants in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the caretaker interior minister while appreciating the valour of brave soldiers prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace. Sarfraz Bugti said that brave soldiers killed four terrorists in the ambush while defending their motherland and sacrificed their lives.

The minister said the sacrifices of Pak Army for the country were unforgettable and the security agencies were busy in defending the motherland to curb terrorism from the country. He said the cowardly acts of terrorist could not demoralize the brave soldiers of Pak Army. It is worth mentioned here that four terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between own troops and terrorists in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.—INP