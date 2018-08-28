EVER since assumption of power by the PTI almost over a week ago, austerity has become a buzzword. While Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading from the front in austerity campaign, it is good to see that Cabinet members are also following the suit in order to reduce unnecessary expenditure. In order to reduce budget deficit, the Ministry of Finance has also issued new directions to all the ministries and their attached divisions and departments. They have been directed to cut down their expenditure on the use of stationery, use of electric appliances and overhauling of office equipment.

Similarly, in our view, there should be a complete ban on hi teas, lunches and dinners at the expense of national exchequer. Indeed all these are important steps that will definitely send a good message to the public at large that their money is not being wasted but is being used for their welfare. But apart from austerity measures and ensuring maximum utilisation of resources, it is also important that the new government should seek new avenues of resource generation and mobilisation as austerity measures alone would not help the country come out of current economic crisis. As promised by the PM, the process of reforms must immediately be kicked started in all institutions and beginning should be made from Federal Board of Revenue. We expect that Ishrat Hussain, who has been made adviser on institutional reforms, will be working on it.

In fact a complete revamping of the FBR is required at the earliest, so that we have an institution that cares and respects the taxpayers and penalise those who despite having the capacity are out of tax net. Increasing the ratio of direct taxes and reducing the indirect taxes will definitely provide a great relief to the common man. Then focus of attention should be to bring innovation in other important sectors of the economy including agriculture, industries in order to bolster the country’s exports. By bringing in much needed value addition in products and exploiting the natural resources, we can generate sufficient finances to break the begging bowl once and for all.

