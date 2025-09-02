Aurangzeb lauds China for longstanding political, diplomatic and economic support to Pakistan

Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financial Cooperation

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held important meetings in Beijing with Dr Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), and Liao Lin, Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

During his meeting with the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, the Finance Minister expressed deep appreciation for China’s longstanding political, diplomatic and economic support to Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

He briefed the Governor on Pakistan’s recent economic performance, the government’s reform agenda, and the positive outlook reflected in improved international credit ratings.

The Minister acknowledged the crucial role of the PBOC in supporting Pakistan through multilateral engagements and in strengthening financial cooperation between the two countries. He underscored the importance of deepening financial integration and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his meeting with the Chairman of ICBC Mr Liao Lin, the Finance Minister conveyed Pakistan’s gratitude for ICBC’s continued support in development financing, commercial facilities, and the refinancing of existing obligations.

He emphasized that ICBC’s strong presence in Pakistan reflects the deepening financial and economic partnership between the two countries.

The Minister further discussed prospects for enhanced cooperation in investment, trade financing, and Pakistan’s forthcoming initiatives in financial diversification.

The Finance Minister underlined that Pakistan’s economic reform programme is designed to deliver long-term stability, resilience, and sustainable growth. He emphasized that partnerships with Chinese financial institutions are not only vital for meeting immediate financing needs but are also integral to Pakistan’s broader strategy of diversification, financial innovation, and regional integration.

He highlighted that new initiatives, such as accessing the Chinese onshore markets, will help open fresh avenues for investment, strengthen market confidence, and align Pakistan’s financial system more closely with regional dynamics. Both sides agreed that the Pakistan–China economic partnership has entered a new phase, with opportunities to deepen cooperation across banking, investment, and capital markets.

The Finance Minister stressed that Pakistan is determined to consolidate these opportunities by creating an enabling environment for investment, building resilient financial structures, and pursuing reforms that expand the scope of bilateral cooperation. Senator Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a forward-looking partnership with China, where financial cooperation will serve as a cornerstone for broader economic

engagement.—APP