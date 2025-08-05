Aug 5: India’s move fuels defiance

WHEN the British Raj drew its final breath in 1947, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir stood at a decisive crossroads.

Under the June 3 Partition Plan, the 562 princely states were granted the right to accede either to India or Pakistan, or to remain independent. The principle was clear: “The Indian States will be free to decide whether they will accede to the new Dominion of India or Pakistan, or to remain independent.” Kashmir, with its Muslim-majority population and geographic contiguity with Pakistan, had a natural and undeniable affinity with Pakistan. This aspiration was crystallized on July 19, 1947, when Kashmiri leaders passed the Resolution of Accession to Pakistan—long before Pakistan itself formally came into being. Yet, on October 27 of the same year, India violated this principle, sending its troops to forcibly occupy the valley, sowing the seeds of a protracted tragedy.

India’s betrayal of principles did not end with Kashmir. The Muslim-ruled state of Junagadh, whose Nawab opted for Pakistan, was annexed through coercion. Hyderabad, which sought independence under its Muslim ruler, was crushed in 1948 during “Operation Polo,” a brutal campaign that left tens of thousands of Muslims massacred. Kashmir became another victim of the same colonial-style coercion, where the will of its people was trampled under the boots of occupation. The darkest blow came on August 5, 2019, when New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35A of its own constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and fragile autonomy. The state was dismantled into union territories, its elected assembly dissolved and its governance placed under an unelected lieutenant governor. Local leaders were silenced through imprisonment and house arrests. For Kashmiris, it was the ultimate dispossession—rendered powerless in their own homeland. The economic strangulation that followed was swift and devastating. Tourism, the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, collapsed. World-famous apples and saffron failed to reach international markets. The traditional handicrafts that symbolized Kashmiri identity fell into decline. Unemployment soared, poverty deepened and a once-thriving valley was reduced to an economy of despair.

Alongside economic subjugation came demographic engineering. Through new domicile laws, millions of non-Kashmiris were granted permanent residency and preferential access to jobs and land. This deliberate effort to alter Kashmir’s demographic character threatened to turn its indigenous population into a marginalized minority. Land purchases by outside investors reinforced the perception of an orchestrated settler-colonial project—a design Kashmiris neither accepted in the past, nor will ever accept. Equally alarming was the assault on Kashmiri identity and culture. The revocation of autonomy was not only an attack on political rights but also on culture itself. Kashmiri language and literature were sidelined in curricula, while Hindi and Sanskrit were elevated. Cultural festivals were restricted and young Kashmiris were alienated from their history and heritage. What was underway was not just constitutional mutilation, but an attempt to erase centuries of Kashmiri identity.

Meanwhile, human rights in the valley were shackled. All of this unfolded under one of the heaviest military lockdowns of modern times. Curfews, arbitrary arrests and digital blackouts turned the valley into an open-air prison. Youth faced depression and trauma, women and children lived under constant fear and human rights groups consistently documented systematic violations. Reports from the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch confirmed what Kashmiris had been saying for decades: India’s repression has crossed every boundary of international law. Perhaps the most painful dimension of this tragedy was the silence of the world. While some nations voiced solidarity, major powers prioritized trade and defense interests with India. This silence deepened the wounds of Kashmiris and exposed the hypocrisy of an international order that champions human rights selectively.

Pakistan, however, took a principled stand. It categorically rejected India’s unilateral move and designated August 5 as “Yaum-e-Istehsal” — the Day of Exploitation. It reactivated the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council after decades and continued to expose India’s abuses on every international forum. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared unequivocally: “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein; it cannot be surrendered to Indian oppression.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed: “Pakistan will raise its voice for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at every forum.” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reminded the world that India’s actions violated both international law and UN resolutions. And Pakistan’s military leadership, led by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, gave a resolute message: “The people and armed forces of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will support their struggle for freedom at every level.”

For Kashmiris—whether under occupation or living in freedom—August 5 remains a day of mourning, resistance and reaffirmation. It symbolizes the denial of their rights but also their unyielding resolve to resist subjugation. Their message to the world is clear: the erasure of Kashmir’s identity will never succeed. Pakistan—its people, political leadership, government and defence forces—remains steadfast in its moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiri struggle, reaffirming that the dream of a free and self-determined Kashmir lives on, undeterred and unbroken.

—The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer and former member & Chairman Standing Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. Islamabad

