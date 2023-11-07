DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Two policemen were martyred while three others injured during a terrorists attack on an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on early Tuesday.

Officials said the attack was carried out by the terrorists in the Drazanda tehsil of DI Khan, martyring and injuring the police officials.

Rescue officials have shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where one of the policeman is said to be in critical condition.

The policemen were deployed for the security of the oil company, officials said, adding that the search operation has been launched in the area.

This is the fifth terror attack that has been reported in DI Khan in as many days.