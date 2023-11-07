MUMBAI – Afghanistan are set take on five-time champions Australia to try and stay in the race for a place in the knockout stages of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

If Afghanistan can win their two remaining matches at the World Cup they will qualify for the semi-finals, but their task will not be easy with a tough encounter first-up against Australia.

Afghanistan will be buoyed entering the clash following three consecutive victories that have breathed life into their campaign that started with what now looms as a costly defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

The five-time champions also made a slow start to the tournament with losses in their opening two fixtures, but have since found form to win five matches on the trot and move within striking distance of booking a place in the semi-finals.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.