KARACHI – The month of October is considered as Breast Cancer Awareness month worldwide. All Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals observe October as a month of creating awareness of the disease for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

Atomic Energy Medical Center- Karachi, pioneer cancer hospital of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission organized a seminar on Breast Cancer Management Program on Thursday at Atomic Energy Medical Centre Auditorium.

The program was attended by large number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and patients. Dr. Shahid Rasool, Executive Director, JPMC, Karachi was chief guest on the occasion. Director Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, AEMC Karachi, Dr. Hina Hashmi in her inaugural speech said that “Early detection affects survival rates. It is therefore important for all to be aware to undergo self examination”. And for women in target population to be screened through high quality organized screening programs.

The other distinguished speakers were Dr. Najeeb Naimatullah, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), Dr. Omema Saleem, a Consultant Breast Surgeon from Dow University Of Health Sciences (DUHS), Dr. Ahmed Nadeem Abbasi, Prof of Radiation Oncology, Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Dr. Aisha Siddiqa, Head Clinical Oncology at AEMC and Dr. Raheela Mahmood, consultant Clinical Oncology at AEMC.

The speakers aware the audience about the fast spread of breast cancer disease and said that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and leading cause of cancer death among women. Treatment for breast cancer can be highly effective, especially when the disease is diagnosed early. So there is a need to aware people about its symptoms for its early detection.

The program was followed by free mammography screening session for woman at the venue.