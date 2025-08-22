ATC reserves verdict on police request for physical remand of Imran Khan’s nephew

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew and Aleema Khan’s son Shahrez Azim was produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with the May 9 riots case on Friday.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul was hearing the case.

Shahrez Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence a day earlier in the Jinnah House attack case and presented before the special ATC judge, Manzar Ali Gul.

During the proceedings, the police argued that Shahrez had been nominated in a supplementary statement and that his mobile phone and other belongings were yet to be recovered. The prosecution sought a 30-day physical remand.

However, Shahrez’s counsel, Salman Akram Raja, strongly opposed the request, terming the arrest mala fide. He questioned why the police implicated him after 27 months, noting that his name was never mentioned in court despite the supplementary statement being read multiple times. “Imran Khan was granted bail yesterday, and the same evening they arrested his nephew—this reflects clear malafide intent,” he contended.

Raja further argued that Shahrez was an international-level sportsman who had frequently traveled abroad and returned without ever being summoned in any case. He maintained that Shahrez was in Chitral from May 6 to 13, 2023, and should therefore be immediately discharged. He also reminded the court that Aleema Khan, Shahrez’s mother, had previously been discharged from the same case.

After reviewing the police record and hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict on the remand plea.