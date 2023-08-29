BEIJING – China has announced a major change in its policy for the inbound travellers, starting from August 30.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin in a regular press conference said, “Starting from August 30, 2023, inbound travellers will no longer be required to take a pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19”.

The lifting of the Covid restrictions will not only improve the travel convenience but also bring normalcy in travel procedures in China.

It will also help fully reopening of the country’s economy and revive the travel and industry sectors.