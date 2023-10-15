Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Freelancing faces problems

Pakistan still struggles to maximise its benefit from freelancing industry. As a nation struggling to provide economic opportunities, free-lancing or digital work is a welcome alternative by many of the skilled population. The current cost of living crisis becomes much more manageable even if only one family member is working online for an international contractor.

However, instead of utilising this opportunity to remotely outsource its skilled population, Pakistan is falling behind due to two major shortcomings. Firstly, the electricity cuts severely impact freelancers’ ability to work productively. Electricity is vital for remote work, as you need a stable and consistent Wi-Fi connection as well as power for charging appliances. Moreover, even if freelancers adapt to routine cuts, often there are unscheduled power cuts which inhibit freelancers’ ability to complete their projects on time and build a strong profile in the digital industry.

In addition, Pakistan also lacks digital payment methods such as Apply Pay or Paypal that are used by contractors worldwide. Thus, Pakistani freelancers have to use alternative payment methods that often charge higher fee and a lower conversion rate. Not only do the workers themselves suffer but also contractors themselves become hesitant to hire individuals who do not have easy payment options in place.

JAYESHA JAMSHED

Lahore

Fundamental right

I’m writing to say how very concerned I am about critical problem of citizens in Karachi not having equitable access to clean water. Lack of access to clean, safe drinking water impacts the health, well-being and dignity of people and is a fundamental human right, not merely a question of convenience.

Being the centre of Pakistan’s economy and one of the world’s most densely inhabited cities, Karachi has been battling a severe water shortage for years. The lack of access to clean water has triggered a series of issues that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and widen the gap between the rich and the poor. It is depressing to see a modern city with so much promise struggling with a problem that ought to have been fixed a long time ago.

First, Karachi’s poor public health is severely impacted by absence of equitable access to clean water. Water sources that are contaminated are a haven for waterborne illnesses and present serious health concerns to everyone who consumes or comes in contact with contaminated water. A few illnesses that are linked to drinking unclean water include cholera, hepatitis and diarrhoeal illnesses. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems bear a disproportionate amount of the burden of these illnesses, which feeds vicious cycle of illness and poverty.

ZAINAB ARIF KHAN

Karachi

Gas shortage

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding ongoing shortage of gas in Karachi. This issue has not only inconvenienced the residents of our city but has also had a significant impact on their daily lives. Over past few months, Karachi has been facing an acute shortage of natural gas, which has resulted in frequent disruptions to domestic and commercial gas supplies. Households, businesses and industries have felt the consequences of this shortage alike. Cooking, heating and hot water have become luxuries that many can no longer afford. Small businesses that rely on gas for their operations are struggling to stay afloat, and larger industries are facing production delays and increased costs.

The reasons for this persistent gas shortage need to be thoroughly investigated. Is it due to supply chain issues, mismanagement or an insufficient allocation of resources? Regardless of the cause, it is essential that our authorities take immediate action to address this crisis. Moreover, lack of transparency in communication from relevant authorities regarding gas shortage is adding to frustration of the public. We need clear and regular updates on steps being taken to resolve this issue and an estimated timeline for when we can expect relief.

AFROZ HYDER

Karachi

Showering strategies for buffaloes

The productive performance of buffaloes is suffering due to the adverse effects of heat stress. Current heat mitigation strategies, such as the use of hosepipes and ponds, have proven inadequate and consume a significant amount of water. Existing literature indicates that a more efficient approach involves applying smaller quantities of water over multiple sessions to cool the animals.

This study was undertaken with the primary objective of optimising a showering strategy to alleviate heat stress in Neeli Ravi buffaloes, encompassing three distinct experiments. The first experiment focused on optimising showering cycles in flow rates. Subsequently, buffaloes were subjected to various cooling sessions based on the optimised flow rate within specific cycles. Additionally, the behaviour of buffaloes was observed at different Temperature-Humidity Index (THI).

The findings of this study have led to the conclusion that a showering cycle consisting of three minutes of active cooling followed by a 3-minute break, using a flow rate of two litres per minute, is the most effective method to maintain buffalo body physiology. For optimal results in enhancing animal productivity, it is imperative to conduct a minimum of five cooling sessions, each lasting one hour, within 3|3 cycles at a 2-liter flow rate during daytime.

SYED ISRAR HUSSAIN

Lahore, Punjab

Box letter

Mobile addiction

Mobile addiction is a pressing issue among teenagers in our country. A recent study revealed that in Karachi 51.5% of users are addicted to Smartphones. This addiction is causing detrimental effects, including headaches, weakened eyesight, sleep disorder, depression, social isolation, stress and aggressive behaviour. Mobiles originally designed to connect us with loved ones, have become overwhelming distractions. We urge the government to take necessary steps to address this growing social problem and implore users to break free from this devastating addiction.

KHADIJA ASGHAR

Karachi