LAHORE – The Traffic Police Punjab is the competent authority to issue and renew the driving licenses of eligible persons across the province.

It is mandatory to obtain a driving license before hitting the roads as you can face a police case and fine for driving the vehicles without getting the document from the competent authority.

The driving licenses for motorcycles, cars, commercial vehicles and others are issued by the traffic police department after assessing the driving skills of the applicant. If the person clears the test, the authority issued him a license, allowing him to drive the vehicle on roads. Furthermore, the driving license holders can get their documents renewed through following process:

Documents For Driving License Renewal

Following are the documents required for the renewal of license:

Copy of CNIC

2 Passport size photographs

Medical certificate (issued by authorized medical practitioner)

Medical Fitness Certificate (only for the candidates of the age of 50 years or above)

Application form

Original Driving License

Relevant tickets

Rs. 180 on STR form have to be deposited in the branch after passing the test.

Car, motorcycle Driving License renewal fee November 2023