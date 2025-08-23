Asim Munir puts Pakistan back on Washington’s South Asia map

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent walk into the White House was more than ceremonial theatre, as it marked the visible apex of a quiet and consequential pivot in South Asian geopolitics.

In a little more than a few high-profile meetings and a string of intelligence orbits, Munir has become the most salient face of Pakistan’s recalibrated relationship with Washington. This relationship is driven as much by personality, shared strategic interests and crisis management as by any durable strategic architecture. Field Marshal Munir has taken a position as an ascendant broker of Pakistan’s ties with the U.S., and Trump’s public embrace has both amplified Munir’s international standing and exposed the transactional seams of the reset.

The immediate catalyst of this recalibration is simple: the personal chemistry of the two figures and strategic divergence inside Washington. As the U.S. president’s relationship with New Delhi has deteriorated, an opening emerged for Pakistan to reinsert itself into American calculations. Trump’s foreign policy rewards quick and visible wins. In the case of Pakistan it ranges from counter-terrorism cooperation, a handshake on a trade pitch, and the partnership on minerals and energy. The fissure between Trump and Modi inadvertently advantaged Munir, giving him a diplomatic runway that would have been far narrower under a Washington firmly aligned with New Delhi.

Munir’s domestic standing rose after the May clashes with India. His steady-handedness was credited in Pakistan’s political narrative with maintaining restraint during a critical moment that could have escalated into a wider, even nuclear, conflict. That symbolic victory and his subsequent promotion to Field Marshal have reinforced a two-way dynamic: domestic legitimacy fueling foreign respect, and foreign validation reinforcing domestic authority.

From a policy standpoint, the renewed military-to-military ties matter. CENTCOM and Pentagon channels, which had weakened after years of bilateral mistrust, were revived in part through direct coordination that Washington credits with operational results. These included the role of Pakistan in the arrest of the mastermind in the deadly Abbey Gate bombing, and such operational wins are politically potent in the Trump White House. This type of counterterrorism cooperation continues to be the most prominent and strongest link between Pakistani military utility and U.S. strategic interest, and it is the transactional glue that has historically drawn Washington back toward Islamabad.

In effect, the partnership is maturing. It is no longer only about shared intelligence or the arrest of high-profile militants, but about constructing resilient mechanisms such as joint threat assessments, defensive technologies, and multilateral coordination that endure beyond political cycles. The renewed engagement was also evident in the August 2025 Pakistan-U.S. Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, where officials from both sides committed to a “renewed and results-oriented phase” of cooperation addressing evolving threats. But the relationship is rapidly expanding beyond security. The pitch on Pakistan’s natural resources, critical minerals and even cryptocurrency initiatives has caught Washington’s attention. The promise of quick commercial wins has been a decisive bait. Discussions of trade deals, tariff concessions, and American exploration of Pakistani oil and rare earths now sits alongside military cooperation.

The regional reactions have been predictable. Particularly, India has been unsettled by public praise from the U.S. for Pakistani restraint, especially when Indian officials insist their own military pressure ended the confrontation. The prospect of Washington elevating Islamabad to a strategic priority after the Biden administration’s antagonistic stance, while at the same time imposing tariffs and pressure on India, risks creating a delicate triangle.

Field Marshal Munir’s moment represents more than a fleeting alignment of interests; it is a window of opportunity for Pakistan to reshape its global relevance. By leveraging renewed trust in Washington, deepening military-to-military coordination, and tapping into economic prospects from critical minerals to new financial technologies, Islamabad has a chance to present itself as a stable and forward-looking partner. The test now is to channel this momentum beyond personalities into lasting frameworks that support national development and regional stability. In this aspect Field Mashal Munir is advocating a shift toward a calibrated, enduring architecture of cooperation across security, economic, and diplomatic domains.

—The writer is Chief of Digital Media & Deputy Editor-in-Chief.