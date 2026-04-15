CDA Fuel Looting Network Busted by FIA in Islamabad; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Fuel crisis in Pakistan amid ongoing war continues to put pressure on citizens, and amid this backdrop, a major corruption case surfaced in Islamabad where Federal Investigators busted a diesel theft network linked to Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Islamabad has been shaken by major corruption scandal involving Capital Development Authority (CDA), where government diesel meant for official operations was allegedly being stolen and sold in the open market through an organized network.

The shocking case came to light after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered FIR No. 11/2026 on April 7, 2026. The complaint was filed by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali following intelligence reports that pointed to systematic siphoning of fuel allocated for CDA use.

Acting swiftly, FIA officials launched a sting operation near the MPO Office in Sector H-10/3 along Kashmir Highway. In a dramatic turn, an undercover officer used a marked currency to find suspects during a controlled purchase. During the raid, authorities arrested Manzoor Shah, who allegedly posed as the in-charge of a CDA-run diesel pump.

Officials recovered marked currency note from his possession, along with diesel-filled container and official records. Interrogation revealed shocking details as Shah was allegedly working in coordination with a private security guard to steal diesel from government trucks and sell it openly for profit, draining public resources.

Another accused, identified as Rab Nawaz, managed to escape the scene during the raid and is now on the run, prompting an active manhunt by authorities.

FIA confirmed that Manzoor Shah remains in custody, while efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect and uncover the full extent of the network. Investigators believe more individuals may be involved, raising serious concerns about internal collusion and the scale of financial losses to the national exchequer.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. Officials warn that further revelations are expected as the investigation deepens, potentially exposing a much larger corruption ring operating within or alongside the CDA.