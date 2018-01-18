Most Asian markets turn lower

Hong Kong

Asian stocks started the day in the red on Wednesday with Hong Kong seeing profit-taking after the previous day’s record close with energy firms hit by a dive in oil prices. The dollar suffered fresh losses as a mild recovery Tuesday petered out, while bitcoin was also well down following what one analyst called a “cryptocalypse” that saw digital currencies take a hammering. The dips across markets were in line with a sell-off on Wall Street, which returned from a long holiday weekend to political horse-trading as Washington lawmakers struggle to avert a crippling government shutdown. While a deal to fund programmes is expected to be met by the Friday deadline the uncertainty provided an opportunity to cash in after all three main indexes hit peaks last week. The retreat also comes after a blistering start to the year for equity traders, and Hartmut Issel, head of Asia Pacific equity and credit at UBS AG Wealth Management in Singapore, told Bloomberg Television.—AFP