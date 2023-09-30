HANGZHOU – Pakistan team ended at bagging silver medial after losing the final game to India in the final of Asian Games 2023 squash Hangzhou today (Saturday).

Nasir Iqbal won the first round, giving Pakistan 1-0 lead over India in men’s team squash final. He defeated Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0.

However, Indian made comeback in second game when Saurav Ghosal beat Asim Khan to equal the three-round match 1-1.

There was a thrilling final round between Noor Zaman and Abhay Singh when Indian athlete helped his side take 2-1 lead, winning gold medal.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Pakistan beat Hong Kong while India defeated defending champions Malaysia.