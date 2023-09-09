Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the second Super 4 stage match of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Chasing a 258-run target for victory, Bangladesh were all out for 236 runs in 48.1 overs.

Towhid Hridoy remained the top scorer with the individual contribution of 82 runs on 97 balls. Mushfiqur Rahim made 29, Mehdy Hasan Mirza 28, Mohammad Naim 21 and Litton Das and Nasum Ahmed scored 15 runs each.

Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana bagged three wickets each while Dunith Wellalage took one wicket.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was named player of the match for his brilliant 93 runs on just 72 balls.

After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on winning the toss, Sri Lanka made 257 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was got out on the lost ball of the inning at an individual score of 93 runs but not before guiding his side to reach a competitive total of 257/9.

Other valuable contributions come from Kusal Mendis 50, Pathum Nissanka 40, skipper Shanaka 24 and Dimuth Karunaratne 18.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud bagged three wickets each while Shoriful Islam took two.

Dunith Wellalage was run out in the penultimate over.

With the victory, Sri Lanka has got two points. Bangladesh are at the bottom of the table after losing their both Super 4 stage matches.

Pakistan are at the top of the table with +1.051 NRR and two points. The team green is scheduled to take on arch-rival India on September 10 (Sunday) at the same venue.