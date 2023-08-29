KARACHI – A clip video circulating on social sites showing a big cat roaming freely on Shahrah-e-Faisal in the port city, raising concerns about the safety of citizens in the metropolis.

The clip soon went viral while panic spread among Karachiites as an unchained lion took a stroll on Shahrah-e-Faisal, a key artery in a city of over 20 million people.

It was learnt that the lion was spotted near Govt Ayesha Bawani College, as the animal was walking on the road with vehicles passing by it. The wild cat then entered the parking area of a premises.

Local cops and wildlife officials reached at the site and efforts were underway to remove the animal from the site.

کراچی کی شارع فیصل پر آنے والا شیر اب تک پکڑا نہیں گیا۔ شیر نے ایک شخص پر حملہ بھی کیا، خوش قسمتی سے وہ شخص محفوظ رہا۔ شیر ایک عمارت کی پارکنگ میں چھپ گیا ہے۔#آیا_آیا_شیر_آیا #Lion #Karachi #LionOnTheStreet #Pakistan #wildlife pic.twitter.com/xGvrr5XyfY — Raftar (@raftardotcom) August 29, 2023

Amid the furore online, wildlife officials confirmed action against the owner of the lion. On the other hand, the owner claimed that they were taking lion to a hospital as the animal was not feeling well.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…