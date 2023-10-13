National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has stated that there may be an “understanding” in place for the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The statement comes a day after interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar dismissed the impression that Nawaz’s decision to return to Pakistan was a part of any deal with the caretaker government.

In an informal conversation with a channel, the NA speaker said, “Obviously, there must be an understanding which is why he’s coming back.”

Ashraf also wondered why Nawaz did not return to the country earlier. “Now his health should also stay good,” he remarked.

Asked when elections were happening, Ashraf said, “You tell me, are elections happening?”

The NA speaker said that the fact that the PPP was talking about a level-playing field held some merit. He said that members of the PML-N were among those inducted into the interim federal and Punjab cabinets. “All of the PML-N’s work is continuing,” he said.