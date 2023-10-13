Only 13 days after militants had attacked Kundal police checkpost in the mountainous area near Chashma in Mianwali district, the checkpost again came under attack on Friday.

However, the police personnel manning the checkpost, who were fully alert, opened fire at the attackers, forcing them to flee.

In yet another attack in the same area, militants opened fire at the SHO Isa Khel police station and Elite Force personnel near Kundal interchange. Fortunately, no life was lost in the incident. Only a tyre of one of the cars burst. Soon after the incident, DPO Matiullah, along with a heavy police contingent, reached the area.

He patted on the back of police personnel for