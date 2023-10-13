A citizen has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision to void amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Petitioner Abdul Jabbar, through his counsel, senior lawyer and PPP Senator Farooq H Naek on Friday prayed the SC to “set aside its September 15 verdict.”

He argued that he was not a party to the PTI chairman’s constitutional petition challenging amendments to the NAB law, but stands aggrieved by the verdict — referring particularly to the minimum pecuniary threshold of NAB which parliament set at Rs500m. The petitioner submitted that an accountability court sent a reference against him to anti-corruption court after NAB law amendment.