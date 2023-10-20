International Finance Forum has appointed Renowned Economist Dr. AshfaqueHasan Khan Sitar e Imtiaz as a member of its Academic Committee. His nomination reflects professional commitment, professional accomplishment and his maturity on which NUST is proud to have him on its management. His presence on the board would be a source of inspiration for all the NUST fraternity, said Director-General of NUST, Eng. Muhammad Naeem. “Rector NUST acknowledges the contribution of Dr.AshfaqurHasan Khan and wishes him even greater success in his future endeaours”, he added. The International Finance Forum is a global forum where the former Presidents, former Prime Ministers, former Finance Ministers, former Central Bank Governors , financial and corporate leaders of the G-20 Countries participate.