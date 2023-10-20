The Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson Friday said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the PIA operated 48 flights Friday including 32 international and 16 domestic.

The PIA spokesperson said that PIA has paid Rs500 million so far to the PSO for the provision of fuel, adding that the national flag carrier is making payments to PSO daily.

PIA is currently acquiring fuel for profitable routes including Saudi Arabia, Canada, China, Kaula Lumpur and others.