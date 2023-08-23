PTI leader Asad Umar on Tuesday secured pre-arrest bail from a special court in Islamabad — established a day earlier to hear the cases filed under the Official Secrets Act — in the ongoing cipher case.The bail was approved with surety bonds of Rs100,000. Talking to reporters outside the court, he also refuted media reports regarding his arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). These reports emerged after a first information report (FIR) was registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act. It also named Umar as one of the “associates” that investigators wanted to question in this connection. Umar, along with PTI lawyer Babar Awan, reached the special court in Islamabad today.