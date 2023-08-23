The Supreme Court of Pakistan disposed of Broadsheet Company’s request to open Volume 10 of Panama JIT report on the basis of withdrawal.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the Broadsheet Company’s application regarding access to Volume 10 of the Panama JIT.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah said that the court was asked to open the volume 10 for international arbitration, but the arbitration process has been completed and this request is now invalid.

Broadsheet Company’s lawyer Latif Khosa argued that what is there in the Panama JIT Volume 10 which makes it necessary to keep it secret? Under Article 19-A, people have the right to see how the country has been looted.

Justice Minallah inquired if the five-member bench of the Supreme Court had given any observations about Volume 10 in the Panama judgment. “We will not go to this side because the elected prime minister of the country was removed in the Panama case, you wanted Volume 10 to proceed in the arbitration court, the matter has been settled there and now your application has become ineffective,” he remarked.