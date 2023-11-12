Former planning minister Asad Umar, who had resigned as the PTI’s secretary general in May following the May 9 riots, on Saturday resigned from the party’s basic membership as well as quit politics.

In a post on X, he wrote, “After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics. “I am resigning from [the] basic membership of PTI,” Umar, who once was a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, stated.

Umar follows a long list of politicians who have quit the PTI after a nationwide crackdown was launched against the party and hundreds of prominent leaders were arrested in reaction to the May 9 riots that broke out after Imran’s arrest. Umar went on to thank those who had supported him in his public life, particularly the “NA-54 team and the voters who elected me twice”.