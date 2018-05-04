Arrangements for general elections reviewed

Sindh Chief Secre-tary Rizwan Memon advised all divisional and dep-uty commissioners to ensure full coordination and cooperation with the Provincial and District Election Commissioners for peaceful conduct of general election-2018.

He instructed this in a meeting held on Thursday in Sindh Secretariat, said a statement.

The meeting reviewed arrangements and strat-egy for installing CCTV Cameras in polling sta-tions, provision of facilities viz electricity, provision of water and sewerage, availability of boundary wall and main gate and posting of presiding and polling staff. Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Mu-hammad Younus Khatak, Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Waseem, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Implementation Mohsin Shah, Secretary G.A. Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary Colleges Parvez Sehar, Secretary Services Riazuddin Qureshi and other officers attended the meeting.Chief Secretary also called upon all administra-tive secretaries to extend cooperation and coordi-nated efforts to Divisional & District Management and Provincial Election Commission, to this effect.—APP

