AHMEDABAD- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced a thrilling pre-match performance by the renowned playback artist Arijit Singh before the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

The spectacle is set to take place at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (tomorrow).

BCCI unveiled this exciting development on their official social media platform, creating anticipation for the eagerly awaited #INDvPAK showdown. They encourage fans to prepare for a mesmerizing musical performance by Arijit Singh at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue, with a seating capacity exceeding 100,000.

To enhance the musical spectacle, the maestros Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will also grace the event with their presence later on.

A star-studded assembly of celebrities from Bollywood, politics, and various other domains is expected to grace the grand stage of this World Cup encounter.

In terms of their performance in the ongoing tournament, both India and Pakistan have maintained a flawless record, securing victories in all their matches.

Pakistan secured win against Netherlands and Sri Lanka while India exhibited their prowess by defeating Australia and Afghanistan.