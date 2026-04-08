April Electricity Bills to come with Rs1.42/Unit hike after NEPRA’s Fuel Adjustment

KARACHI –

Double Whammy for Consumers: After grappling with record hikes in petrol prices, households are now hit again as NEPRA has increased electricity rates. The April electricity bills will reflect a Rs. 1.42 per unit hike for February, adding more strain on already inflation-hit wallets.

According to the latest notification, electricity rates for February 2026 will increase by Rs. 1.42 per unit, and the additional charges will be reflected in April bills.

The notification clarifies that the hike will not affect lifeline consumers or electric vehicle charging stations. NEPRA had reserved its decision on the February adjustment after a hearing earlier this year.

This comes shortly after the January fuel adjustment, which had already raised electricity rates by Rs. 1.63 per unit, adding to rising costs for households across the country.

The regulator clarified that these adjustments are part of ongoing efforts to account for fluctuations in fuel costs, but the double impact on consumers has raised concerns amid already high inflation and rising petrol prices.

Pakistanis are struggling to understand their electricity bills, which are often confusing due to taxes, duties, fuel adjustments, TV fees, meter rents, and other charges. Consumers face unclear or unexplained surcharges, even when paying on time, and those who own meters may still be charged rentals.

Besides back-to-back hikes, the lack of transparency in power bills is unfair, and punishing responsible payers, urging utility companies to show detailed bills with all charges to restore trust and protect ordinary households.