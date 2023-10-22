IMAGINE — Institute of Futures Studies isthrilled to announce a momentous achievement as the United NationsEducational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has favorablyapproved the establishment of “UNESCO Chairs in Futures Literacy andFutures Studies” at Iqra University, Karachi Pakistan.

This remarkable milestone marks a significant step forward in thepromotion of Futures Literacy and Futures Studies within Pakistan andbeyond. IMAGINE, in collaboration with Iqra University, is poised tolead the charge in driving the exploration of sustainable futures,fueled by imagination and visionary thinking.”We are deeply honored and excited by UNESCO’s approval of ourinitiative,” said Prof.

Dr. Shams Hamid, Dean Social Sciences andFounding Director, IMAGINE – Institute of Futures Studies. “Thisachievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering abrighter and more sustainable future through the power of foresight andinnovation.”The approval from UNESCO paves the way for the formalization of anagreement between UNESCO and Iqra University, Karachi, Pakistan, in thecoming weeks.

This historic endeavor is set to establish the very first”UNESCO Chair in Futures Literacy and Futures Studies” within Pakistan,marking a groundbreaking development in the field.Futures Literacy and Futures Studies have gained increasing importancein today’s ever-changing world, where the ability to anticipate andshape sustainable futures is of paramount significance. IMAGINE’scommitment to this cause is unwavering, and this approval by UNESCOfurther underscores the institute’s dedication to advancing the field.”We look forward to the formalization of this agreement with greatenthusiasm and optimism,” Professor Dr. Shams Hamid added. “Thisachievement not only represents a significant stride in our mission butalso opens doors to extensive collaboration, research, and knowledgeexchange in the domain of Futures Literacy and Futures Studies.