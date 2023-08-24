The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has strongly denounced the arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces’ personnel across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

The APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Yasin Attai, Imtiyaz Reshi, Narender Singh Khalsa, Imtiyaz Ahmed, and Prof Zubair in their statements issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops, police and dreaded agencies are continuing widespread crackdown operations and raids to terrorize the people of the territory.

They said innocent people are being arrested on a daily basis during these operations. They said Hurriyat leaders, media men, human rights defenders and even ordinary Kashmiris are being implicated in fake cases.

The APHC leaders pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime continues to use draconian laws to prolong the illegal detention of the Kashmiri prisoner to victimize them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement. However, they maintained that India’s brutal tactics cannot suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people as they are determined to take it to its logical conclusion.

They appealed to the international community to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.—KMS