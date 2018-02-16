APHC-AJK holds condolence meeting

Islamabad

A condolence meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) held in Islamabad, today.

The meeting expressed profound grief and sorrow over the murder of the Tehreek-e-Wahdate Islami Jammu and Kashmir General Secretary, Muhammad Yusuf Rathar alias Muhammad Yusuf Nadeem.

The participants of the meeting prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The meeting also prayed for the departed souls of Hurriyat leaders, Hilal Ahmad War’s aunt and cousin of Mir Tahir Masood.—KMS