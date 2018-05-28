Anti encroachment operation continues

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Town Officer Regulation Shahzad Gohar said that anti encroachment operation is successfully continued in Ramdan ul Mubarrak and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear. Talking to APP, he said the operation would continue against encroachments without any fear.

He informed the operation would remain operative till the elimination of encroachments in the area. He asked the shopkeepers to remove all encroachments themselves else their goods will be confiscated and auctioned. He also said that he will also take action against departmental staff for their helping the encroachment mafia. He said that strict action is being taken against those creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.—APP