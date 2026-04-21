Traffic plan issued for HBL PSL 2026 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE – The Lahore Traffic Police have finalised a comprehensive traffic management plan for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium today.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore DIG Waqas Nazir said around 600 traffic wardens will be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate spectators heading to the venue.

He said strict action will be taken against wrong parking around the stadium, adding that forklifts and breakdown vehicles will remain on standby to immediately clear any obstruction.

The CTO further stated that no road will be permanently closed and traffic will continue to move normally across the city.

Major arteries, including Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road, will remain open, while traffic on Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg will also flow as usual.

Waqas Nazir assured that citizens would not face any major inconvenience and urged commuters to follow traffic guidelines and cooperate with traffic officials.

He added that commuters will be kept informed through the Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6 for real-time traffic updates and guidance.