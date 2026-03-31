Another honour as Pakistani-flagged vessels get green light from Kuwait for fuel lifting

ISLAMABAD – Kuwait has assured full facilitation to Pakistani-flagged vessels for any likely lifting of diesel and jet fuel from Kuwait.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with Mr. Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, to discuss bilateral relations, energy cooperation, and regional developments.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik expressed gratitude to KPC for assuring full facilitation.

The minister acknowledged Kuwait’s continued support for Pakistan despite global and regional challenges and expressed deep appreciation for Kuwait’s contribution toward Pakistan’s energy security. He requested the Ambassador to convey his fondest regards to Kuwait’s Minister of Oil, H.E. Tariq Suleiman Ahmed Al-Roumi, and the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah.

During the meeting, the federal minister highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, stating that the relationship between the two countries is not only longstanding but also “connected by hearts.” He noted that for the past five decades, Pakistan has been purchasing petroleum products, particularly diesel, from Kuwait, reflecting the enduring trust and partnership between the two nations.

Speaking on regional peace and stability, Ali Pervaiz Malik stated that Pakistan wishes to see all brotherly countries remain peaceful and secure. He emphasized that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is actively working to facilitate the peaceful resolution of conflict and is personally overseeing efforts aimed at facilitating the supply of food and essential commodities as required by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Ambassador of Kuwait expressed his sincerest gratitude for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace. He appreciated the efforts of the people, Government, and armed forces of Pakistan, noting that Pakistan has demonstrated leadership in rejecting the use of force and in promoting peaceful solutions during difficult times. He stated that Kuwait is proud of Pakistan’s efforts and prays for their success. He underscored Kuwait’s commitment for supporting Pakistan.

Pakistan and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, and agreed to remain closely engaged to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and shared benefit.