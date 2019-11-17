Altaf asks Modi for asylum, financial help

Observer Report

London

Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help by giving asylum and financial help to him and his companions.

In his first ever speech after the police relaxed his bail conditions, the MQM leader has turned towards the Indian prime minister and asked him for help in many forms.

The MQM leader has been charged with a section of terrorism by the Crown Prosecution Services and is due to stand trial in June next year. His passport remains with the UK police as part of his bail conditions and he is not allowed to apply for any travel document unless permitted by the court.

Lawyers are assessing whether Hussain has breached his bail conditions by asking the Indian premier to let him stay in India while he awaits trial of his case.