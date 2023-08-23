Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the pioneer of distance education in Pakistan, has issued the date sheet for various programs including Matriculation, Intermediate in Fine Arts (FA), and Intermediate in Commerce (I.com) programs for the year 2023.

As per the schedule, the examinations will start on September 1, 2023, and will continue through October 5, 2023.

To facilitate students, AIOU planned out centers at the regional level across the country, and these examination centers are said to be close to students’ residences.

Here’s the official date sheet for the examinations on the university’s website, while roll number slips are available for download through the CMS portals.

AIOU Matric date sheet 2023

AIOU Intermediate FA date sheet 2023

Furthermore, Allama Iqbal Open University has sent mobile SMS notifications to all students.

To ensure a transparent examination process, VC, and other officials formed special committees which will visit random centres.