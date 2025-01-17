Aligning life with true purpose

ERICH Fromm, a renowned psychoanalyst, insightfully observed, “Man’s main task is to give birth to himself, to become what he potentially is. The most important product of his effort is his personality” (Fromm, 1941). This profound statement invites reflection on a critical existential question: Do you truly live your own life, or are external influences and societal expectations shaping it?

If you find yourself constantly watching the clock, burdened by stress, and viewing life as an obligation, you are clearly out of alignment with your intrinsic nature and purpose. Often, this disconnection stems from decisions influenced by parental expectations, peer pressure, or market trends—choices made primarily for financial gain. Tragically, money is often mistaken as the sole metric of wealth, yet it is only a means to fulfill life’s purpose. True wealth lies in aligning with your divine purpose, a concept far richer than material success, leading to a profound sense of satisfaction.

When on the wrong path, life—guided by nature—sends subtle and sometimes profound nudges to redirect us. These signs, often dismissed as misfortunes or bad luck, are opportunities for self-reflection and growth. As Rumi beautifully articulated: (“The pain you feel carries messages. Listen to them carefully.”) Pain often serves as a gateway to transformation, akin to the profound process of childbirth. These experiences are divine interventions, designed to realign us with our true path. The greater the pain, the greater the purpose it seeks to reveal.

Unfortunately, many motivational frameworks emphasize external success without encouraging deep self-discovery. One cannot plant rice crop on sandy land—analyze the soil before cultivating any crop, or efforts will be wasted fertilizing rocks. Motivational speakers often promote entrepreneurship without acknowledging that every ship needs a diverse crew. Standardized methods should not be imposed on children, nor should parental aspirations override their innate talents. It is a parent’s duty to identify and nurture what their children are born for, not to impose artificial expectations.

Many individuals navigate life without a deep understanding of themselves, leading to psychological and physiological challenges. Insufficient self-awareness has been linked to emotional dysregulation and mood disorders, often associated with serotonin—a neurotransmitter critical for emotional stability (Young, 2007). According to the American Psychological Association (APA, 2018), nearly 50% of Americans report career dissatisfaction, often culminating in midlife crises. These crises reflect a disconnect between personal identity and professional roles, a symptom of living a ‘rented life’ driven by external pressures rather than intrinsic truths.

Life inevitably provides moments for introspection, often through setbacks and challenges. Instead of embracing these as opportunities for growth, many defaults to blaming external circumstances, perpetuating cycles of dissatisfaction. This externalization not only exacerbates emotional distress but erodes personal agency. Research shows that structured introspection enhances self-awareness and fosters psychological resilience (Grant et al., 2002). Through purposeful self-reflection, individuals can uncover their true desires, align with their capabilities, and achieve a fulfilling life.

Abraham Maslow described self-actualization as the pinnacle of human development. This stage, the highest in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, is characterized by profound personal fulfillment and alignment between intrinsic desires and actions (Maslow, 1943). However, the journey toward self-actualization is fraught with challenges, including intrapersonal conflicts and misalignments in academic, emotional, and professional domains. For example, a person with a natural aptitude for creativity may feel stifled in a role that demands conformity, leading to frustration and a lack of purpose. Recognizing and addressing such misalignments is essential for unlocking one’s true potential.

Psychological frameworks such as the Five-Factor Model of Personality (Costa & McCrae, 1992) and the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) (Myers & Briggs, 1998) provide valuable insights into individual traits and predispositions. However, these tools are often complex or inaccessible for practical application, especially at an early age. This underscores the need for intuitive models like the GM Model for self-discovery, which bridges this gap by offering actionable insights.

The GM Model posits that human beings are composed of four fundamental elements: air, fire, water, and earth. These elements interact uniquely, creating a dynamic interplay of traits and tendencies that define each individual. This elemental balance is influenced by three levels: genetics, early upbringing and life circumstances, resulting in billions of permutations. Understanding this balance is key to unlocking potential and living authentically.

—The writer, Secretary-General, ICCI & Life Counsellor.

