Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram has called for resolving festering disputes involving the peoples’ right to self-determination — like Palestine and Kashmir — so that they don’t get more aggravated and threaten regional peace and stability.

Munir Akram speaking to an international youth delegation at the Pakistan Mission said that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East highlighted the need for a push to settle old disputes. The delegation comprised youth delegates from various countries who were in New York for a 4-day Global Peace Summit, which concluded on Saturday.

He told the delegation that India had denied Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination in contravention of international law, the UN Charter and the UN Security Council resolutions. The 76 years, he said, have witnessed exemplary sacrifices rendered by the different generations of Kashmiris in their legitimate, just and indigenous struggle for freedom from India’s illegal and immoral occupation.

He briefed the delegates about the Kashmir dispute and Black Day, which was observed on Friday, identifying various facets of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. The Black Day was commemorated to remind the international community of its commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as to express solidarity with them.

Munir Akram lauded the youth’s commitment to peace-building and fighting climate change. Youth’s involvement in matters that were critical to shaping a bright future was commendable.

He said technology brought the youths belonging to different cultures, backgrounds and regions together on a shared agenda, adding that it formed unity of thought and action for positive outcomes.

Muhammad Ahmad, the founder of Global Peace Chain, briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the Global Peace Summit.