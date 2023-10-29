Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday called for global unity against Israeli oppression and declared unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle for independence.

In an address at the Al-Aqsa Conference organized by the JUI-F in Quetta, he asserted without taking the name, “We have defeated the agent of Jewish lobby and we will defeat the Zionist powers on Palestinian land as well.” He hinted that the agent of the Zionist lobby (Imran Khan) is facing the consequences.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that they stand with our Palestinian brothers and are with them in the war of independence. He reiterated that the large gathering was a message directed towards America and Israel, underscoring the shared commitment of the JUI to the Palestinian cause.

“We declare equal participation in the liberation of Palestine,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman added. In a direct message to the world, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted, we stand with our Palestinian brothers. He expressed his unwavering belief in the readiness of the Mujahideen to fight against Israel.

Fazlur Rehman also addressed the changing dynamics of global power, stating, “America is no longer the superpower of the world,” and urged the rulers to break free from what he perceived as subservience to America.

Commenting on the global stage, Maulana Fazlur Rehman raised concerns about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s open support for Israel.

He criticized the Pakistani rulers for not taking a stronger stand, highlighting the contrast in the terminology used to describe certain groups. “Those you call terrorists, we call them mujahideen of the time,” he proclaimed.

JUI head also pointed out that while the rulers celebrated independence on August 14th, the population remained enslaved throughout the year.