Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Sunday congratulated the Turkish nation on celebrating its 100th Republic Day.

The interim premier praised the resolute grit and determination of Turkey’s people, who have completed this major milestone to preserve their independence, continuing to inspire freedom-loving people across the world.

The prime minister also lauded the “dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan” under which, he said, Turkiye’s economic transformation and its role in promoting the mutually reinforcing goals of peace and prosperity have received global recognition.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Kakar wrote: “On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend our warmest felicitations to the brotherly people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of the centenary of the Turkish Republic.”

As the Turkish Republic was first proclaimed by the Turkish Grand National Assembly, in Ankara on October 29, 1923, the prime minister further wrote, this momentous occasion also marked the culmination of the Turkish nation’s heroic struggle for freedom,

led by the charismatic Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, he added.

“During the last one hundred years, Turkiye has made impressive strides across all walks of life,” Kakar posted on X.

As the Turkish Republic marks its centennial, we, in Pakistan, rejoice with our Turkish brothers and sisters on their innumerable accomplishments, he added.

PM Kakar highlighted Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal relations rooted in abiding ties of religion, culture and history.

The prime minister went on to share Pakistan and Turkey’s long-standing relations by highlighting a quote by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The Muslims of Pakistan entertain sentiments of affection and esteem for your country, and now Turkiye and Pakistan both as free, sovereign and independent countries, can strengthen their ties more and more for the good of both,” Kakar wrote, quoting Jinnah.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that our bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength with every passing day. He said institutional mechanisms including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) had provided a leadership-driven, people-centric and future-oriented focus to steer bilateral partnership in areas such as defence, economy, health, education, agriculture, tourism and culture,” he added.