The Smart Classrooms project was initiated under CPEC in September 2021 and is now grooming in the country. Around 100 smart classrooms are being built in 50 universities across Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. Meanwhile, a smart classroom was inaugurated at Karakoram International University (KIU) in Gilgit-Baltistan, aiming to empower teachers with the essential skills needed to effectively utilize technology in the classroom.

This initiative seeks to enhance the learning experience for students through comprehensive training programs. Vice-Chancellor of KIU, Engineer Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah, inaugurated the smart classroom in the presence of senior administrative and teaching staff of the university. According to Dr. Attaullah Shah, “The University is dedicated to providing facilities that align with modern educational and learning requirements for its students,” and he further emphasized this commitment by pointing to the establishment of a modern classroom as a clear and concrete example.