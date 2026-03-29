OIC consensus key to counter challenges confronting Ummah

IRS webinar urges a unified response by Muslim-majority countries to counter illegal settlement in West Bank

The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) hosted an expert webinar highlighting the growing urgency for a unified response by Muslim-majority countries to counter illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, with speakers emphasizing the strategic role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The session featured Dr. Feras Qawasmeh, Assistant Professor of Public Policy at the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, who underscored the need for stronger regional diplomacy and coordinated grassroots advocacy to challenge Israel’s expanding settlements. He pointed to the importance of collective consensus among OIC member states, particularly in light of recent ministerial engagements addressing the issue.

Dr. Qawasmeh noted that the evolving pattern of settlement expansion, coupled with rising incidents of violence and restrictions on Palestinian life, requires greater international scrutiny. He stressed that grassroots initiatives, especially Palestinian-led movements, must be supported and amplified through diplomatic channels to build sustained pressure against what he termed illegal and destabilizing practices.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding stance, the discussion highlighted Islamabad’s continued support for a two-state solution and its opposition to any actions undermining Palestinian statehood. The webinar emphasized that a united OIC front could play a decisive role in resisting forced annexation and advancing Palestinian rights on the global stage.

The talk also examined the influence of global advocacy efforts such as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in raising awareness and mobilizing international opinion against settlement expansion. Participants discussed the need for structured collaboration between advocacy groups, policymakers, and regional actors, including Pakistan and key Gulf states, to reinforce a coherent policy response.

Hannan Hussain, Head of the West Asia Program at IRS, observed that the webinar offered critical insights into ground realities in the occupied West Bank, where tensions continue to escalate. He noted that the legacy of the Oslo Accords has contributed to shifting security and political dynamics that increasingly disadvantage Palestinians amid ongoing settlement activity.

The discussion further aligned these developments with Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at international forums, including its recent statements at the United Nations Security Council, where it raised concerns over settlement expansion and called for safeguarding Palestinian freedoms.

The webinar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, focusing on the challenges and opportunities facing regional stakeholders in addressing the issue. Participants stressed the need for sustained engagement, adherence to international legal frameworks, and a renewed push to prevent further entrenchment of the occupation.