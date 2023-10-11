KABUL – A strong earthquake jolted northwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday days after deadly seismic activity claimed over 2,000 lives in five districts of Herat.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the quake has been recorded as 6.3 and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. It struck the same area, which was jolted over the weekend in a series of jolts.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located approximately 29 kilometres towards the north of the Herat province.

Rescue teams have already been working in the same parts of Afghanistan since Saturday to recovery people trapped under the rubble after the earthquake.

An official of the Afghanistan’s disaster management claimed that the Saturday’s quake had claimed 2,053 lives so far.

The United Nations in an official statement said an estimated 12,110 people, or 1,730 families, have been affected in five districts of Herat.

That number is expected to rise as assessments continue, said OCHA spokesperson, Jens Laerke, speaking in Geneva.

Those worst-hit have lost all their belongings and as winter approaches they need warm clothing, Mr. Spindler explained, before adding that many “have not had a warm meal since the earthquake”.