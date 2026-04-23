Latest property valuation rates in Gujranwala including DHA scheme

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification revising the valuation rates for immovable properties in several housing societies across different areas of the city.

The move comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to standardize property assessments for taxation purposes.

New Property Rates

In DHA Gujranwala Phase 1, commercial properties have been valued at Rs 1,673,000 per marla, while residential plots are now assessed at Rs 675,500 per marla.

A separate rate for residential plots in the same area has also been recorded at Rs 588,000 per marla.

GEPCO Town, located near Lohia Wala, sees commercial plots valued at Rs 1,169,000 per marla, with residential plots set at Rs 388,500 per marla.

In Palm City Housing Society, residential property rates now range between Rs 168,000 and Rs 203,000 per marla.

Meanwhile, Royal Palm City (Block A) has commercial plots valued at Rs 1,589,000 per marla and residential plots at Rs 637,000 per marla.

Prime City Housing (Block A) reports commercial plot rates of Rs 1,375,500 per marla and residential plots at Rs 325,500 per marla.

The FBR’s notification aims to bring clarity to property valuations, ensuring uniformity across the real estate sector while facilitating accurate tax calculations.

Read Complete Property Valuation Below: