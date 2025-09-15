Actress Tara reveals why she kept fatherMahmood’s political background secret

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood has opened up about why she kept her father, former federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood’s political background, a secret during her early acting career.

In a recent interview, Tara revealed that when she moved to Karachi to pursue acting, her father advised her not to disclose their family background. “He told me it was better not to tell anyone because of security concerns,” she said.

The actress added that she never attempted to use her father’s influence or political connections for personal gain. “My close friends knew who my father was, but no one in the industry had any idea,” she explained.

Tara recalled being alarmed when her photos with her father went viral online. “I was a little scared because I didn’t want unnecessary attention,” she admitted.

Sharing a lighter moment, Tara said that during the shoot of a drama, director Danish Nawaz jokingly asked her why she didn’t have security and drove herself despite belonging to a political family.

Speaking about her father’s tenure as federal education minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tara said he became widely recognized after announcing the closure of schools, colleges, and universities to protect students. “People started calling him a hero at that time. But the following year, when educational institutions were reopened, my father and I both received criticism and even threats,” she revealed.

The actress further shared that students often messaged her about exams and academic issues, assuming she could intervene.

“But I was never in a government position; it was my father who was the education minister,” she clarified.

It is worth mentioning that Shafqat Mahmood served as education minister and was a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).