Actor Mehrulnisa Iqbal advises young actresses to marry at right time

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actor Mehrulnisa Iqbal has advised young women working in the entertainment industry to consider marriage at an appropriate stage of life, saying timing plays an important role in personal decisions.

The actor made the remarks during a recent television programme appearance via video link, where she responded to a question about marriage and shared her views with aspiring actresses.

Mehrulnisa Iqbal said she would encourage young women in showbiz to marry at the right time, adding that life decisions become easier when taken at an earlier, suitable stage. She noted that as people grow older, they become more mature and their priorities and expectations tend to change.

She further said that rising expectations over time can sometimes make it more difficult to find a suitable life partner. According to her, making thoughtful decisions at a younger age can help avoid complications later.

Actor Mehrulnisa Iqbal also stated that professional responsibilities and personal life can continue together after marriage, but managing expectations is important. She added that not everything in life comes at once and compromise is often necessary to build a stable family life.