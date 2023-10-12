Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Wednesday was informed that some staff members of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been involved in issuing fake CNIC.

However, Chairman NADRA told the Senate Standing Committee on Interior actions have been taken against such staff. He also said that some NADRA staff and external factors were involved in the issuance of fake CNICs. Additionally, illegal residents succeed in becoming part of native family trees by offering bribes to family members. He added that action has been taken against NADRA employees engaged in any form of illegal activity, with around 84 officials being suspended so far.

Moreover, the Committee, which met today at parliament house, also discussed the matter of fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the availability of citizens’ family data in the black market, as well as the issuance of multiple SIMs on a single CNIC, which are being used in illegal activities. However, employees escape punishment due to the absence of a law dealing with the ‘Privacy of Data Law.’ The Committee recommended adopting modern measures to address these issues.

While discussing the problems faced by the Mehsud tribe in acquiring passports in Karachi, the Director-General of Passport and Immigration, Mustafa Jamal Kazi, highlighted that no discrimination is shown to any individual.

However, passport issuance is delayed because people from the Mehsud tribe are obtaining their passports in Karachi, whereas the rules state that every citizen should acquire their first passport in their respective district.

He further emphasized that despite earning a revenue of 39 billion Rupees last year, the Passport and Immigration department has failed to adopt modern technology, which is a major impediment in the timely issuance of passports. The Committee directed the Director-General of Passport and Immigration to submit details to the committee regarding the issues faced by the department.”